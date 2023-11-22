FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Live is providing Christmas cheer for the second year in a row with their Christmas-themed pop-up bar “Lit Up at Live.”

According to the press release, the music venue is devoting a piece of their 2,000+ cap space to all things ‘holiday cheer’ beginning November 24th through the month of December.

During this period, the bar will feature Christmas lights, wrapping paper walls, life-size Santa inflatables, and a naughty or nice list. Additionally, Lit Up at Live has a list of holiday-themed cocktails. The lineup of delicious drinks has something for everyone with clever names like “All the Jingle Ladies” and “Festivus Fizz, the release added.

“We’re excited to bring back the Christmas pop-up bar”, says JJ’s Live Manager, Zoe Johnson. “We’ve worked out some kinks from last year and we’re looking forward to providing a fun experience for our local community this holiday season.”

The pop-up bar is open Monday-Thursday from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 6:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. November 24th through December 23rd. A handful of dates are marked ‘closed’ for private events and the remaining 2023 concerts at JJ’s Live.

A list of open dates, times, and a visual of the holiday-themed cocktails can be found here.