FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cyclists from all over the world are in Northwest Arkansas for the 45th annual Joe Martin Stage Race. The race hosts 120 men, 90 women and around 400 amateur cyclists.

Zach Gregg, a group member of Project Echelon Racing, said his cycling team doubles as a veterans non-profit program. Its goal is to help and empower veterans.

“It’s like a perfect balance thing. Not only are we training our bodies, but we’re able to contribute that knowledge towards other cohorts, and help them find the same joy we do in endurance sports,” Gregg said.

The intensity of the race differs from other professional cycling events. Last year’s overall winner in the women’s race discussed her training efforts ahead of the Joe Martin Stage Race.

“Normally, we just race for an hour. It’s very high intensity training for this. We did a lot longer rides and incorporated a lot of climbing as well,” cyclist Skylar Schneider said.

Northwest Arkansas residents can expect some road closures over the weekend. Bruce Dunn, the racing director for the Joe Martin Stage Race, said roads will be closed in downtown Fayetteville Sunday from West Dickson Street to West Mountain Street.

Dunn also mentioned there will be some road closures tomorrow near Mount Sequoyah. Traffic will only be stopped in these areas for a brief period of time while cyclists ride through. To see the full race schedule and where potential road closures will be, go to the Joe Martin Stage Race website.