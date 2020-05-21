Justin Parcell remembered after drowning incident

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Communities mourning the life of a Northwest Arkansas man who drowned in a kayaking incident over the weekend.

Justin Parcell graduated from Prairie Grove high school back in 2003. His friends tell me Justin was an avid biker, kayaker and loved sports and he will be missed by his community.

Parcell was out kayaking with friends Sunday, May 17, when his kayak flipped over at Kings River. Sergeant Lola Mitchell with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at about 5:30 p.m. saying Parcell was pinned under some logs. Two people were able to get to his body and do CPR but Parcell was not responsive.

Parcell was well known in the Springdale community as a cyclist and was a manager at the Phat Tire Bike Shop.

His friends said he lived his life to the fullest and its hard not to smile when they think of him.

“He was always in a good mood he was really carefree. he was fun to be around and I’m not the only person who can say this about him, I think a lot of people are going to have the same story,” said Max Washausen.

Phat Tire Bike shop shared this on social media saying in part:

“There is a giant hole in the heart of NWA cycling today. Justin Parcell has been our Springdale Service Manager since 2018, and a bright light to all who worked rode or shopped with him. Justin passed away in a kayaking accident on Sunday. He was an avid floater and was doing what he loved. The Springdale community and shop are devastated. His loss will be felt far and wide. There are many hearts hurting right now.”

Family and friends are planning a celebration of life to remember Parcell and a fundraiser for his services has surpassed the goal of $5000.