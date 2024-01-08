LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of volunteers gave tens of thousands of hours throughout the Natural State during the Great Arkansas Cleanup.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission stated that 7,027 volunteers put in over 56,000 hours toward the cleanup to gather 199 tons of litter.

Officials said all 75 Arkansas counties participated during the September to October 2023 effort, the second consecutive year for statewide participation, which took place over 246 cleanup events.

By the numbers, volunteers removed 120 tons of bulky waste across 1,002 miles of roads, 204 miles of waterways and shorelines and 377,692 acres of parks and public areas while collecting 2,580 tires and 126 tons of recyclables. Beautification efforts by volunteers resulted in them planting 426 trees and 142 plants, shrubs, flowers and bulbs.

“We’re immensely proud of the incredible dedication shown by Arkansans during this year’s Great Arkansas Cleanup,” commission director Colbie Jones said. “This year’s results underscore the passion and commitment of our communities toward preserving the natural beauty of our state.”

Further information on Keep Arkansas Beautiful, including how to get involved, can be found at KeepArkansasBeautiful.com.