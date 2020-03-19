Kentucky gas station drops prices to 99 cents

A woman wears a glove as a preventative measure against coronavirus, Covid-19, at a gas station in Los Angeles on March 18, 2020. – The US Senate passed a $100 billion emergency package on March 18 to help Americans hit hard financially by the coronavirus crisis, with more federal assistance in the pipeline. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, Ky. (KNWA/KFTA) — A gas station in Kentucky is the first in the nation to drop its prices below $1.

According to GasBuddy, a BP station in London, Kentucky has lowered its prices to 99 cents-per-gallon.

Experts have been anticipating a drastic drop in fuel prices — but not quite this quickly.

“Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We’re in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing.”