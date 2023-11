FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — NBC host Seth Meyers will be sipping from a familiar mug on Wednesday.

Late Night with Seth Meyers features mugs from different NBC affiliates every night, and, on Wednesday, the KNWA cup will be featured on the host’s desk.

Tonight’s guests include Leslie Jones, Judd Apatow, and musical guest Rett Madison. Justin Faulkner sits in with the 8G Band.