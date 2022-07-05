FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Firefly Fling Festival will return to Fayetteville this July to support the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The non-profit will be hosting an evening full of family-friendly activities at their garden on July 16th, from 5-10 p.m.

The Garden says guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite magical creature or superhero when they attend the fundraiser, which includes professional characters, fairy house building, face-painting, an obstacle course, and pony rides. Several musicians will also play family-friendly sets throughout the night, which will conclude with fire dancing and a laser light show.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale at a discounted rate until July 15th. Pre-sale prices are $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Starting on the 15th and at the gate, tickets will be $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

For more event details and to buy tickets, you can visit the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks’ website here.