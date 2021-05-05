KNWA Today hosts ‘Guacamole Showdown’ Who won?

Six avocados, four hands, but there could only be one winner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —In recognition of Cinco De Mayo, KNWA Today Anchors Tavares Jones and Crystal Martinez took part in some friendly competition to see who could make the best homemade guacamole. Meteorologist Rick Katzfey served as the “celebrity judge’ and Crystal walked away crowned as the “Queen of Guac”.

As Mexico celebrates the victory over the French at the battle of Puebla back on May 5, 1862, it’s a great excuse for us to enjoy our favorite Mexican treats.

Cholula is giving away “replacement burritos” on May 5, to anyone using the code “burritodown” on the DoorDash app and online. Using this code will unlock $20 toward any order that includes a burrito. Chili’s has $5 drink deals on some of their most popular margaritas and select draft import.

Northwest Arkansas is also home to several authentic Mexican restaurants to enjoy in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.