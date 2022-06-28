FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ebony Mitchell, a 25-year-old Harrison native, is now Miss Arkansas 2022 after her crowning on June 18th. After previously winning Miss Dogwood, Mitchell will now represent Arkansas at the national level this December in Connecticut, as she competes to become Miss America.

Mitchell is the first Miss Arkansas from Harrison, and through the rest of the year, will make appearances around the state to promote her platform: “A Responsible Digital You.” On KNWA Today, Mitchell says she chose the platform because an increasingly large amount of people are engaging with the internet, and it’s important that they do so safely.

In addition to her new title of Miss Arkansas, Mitchell says she also received $40,000 dollars in scholarship money to continue her education, focusing on healthcare and business administration.

The Miss Arkansas organization is part of the broader Miss America network, which is the largest scholarship provider to young women.