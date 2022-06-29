FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sock company Bisoxual says it’s using its sales to raise money for domestic violence survivors. On KNWA Today, the co-owner of the Fayetteville-based company, Jen Adair, says they try to donate at least 10 percent of their revenue to the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter. She says after their first year of business in 2021, Bisoxual was able to exceed that goal.

The company purposely, and exclusively, sells mismatched socks. Adair says a big reason for that choice is to call further attention to domestic abuse, since survivors often leave their homes with any clothes they can grab, even if their socks aren’t in coordinated pairs.

Adair says she’s trying to grow her company’s retail presence, both through their own storefront at The Shops at BrickCity, and through sales at other retail locations like the gift shop at The Momentary. Their socks are also available for purchase online here.

Adair tells KNWA her goal as her business expands is to simultaneously expand the number of non-profits Bisoxual supports.