ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Respect for Marriage Act” has passed the U.S. House and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Arkansas are hopeful about the protection it could provide.

The Respect for Marriage Act would federally codify same-sex and interracial marriage in the United States. The act passed the House, but all four Arkansas representatives voted against the bill.

Programs Director for the Equality Crew, Michael Bennett-Spears, said members of the LGTBQ+ community have been concerned about same-sex marriage rights being stripped away now that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

However, Bennett-Spears said seeing the House make a move to protect the right of same-sex marriage gives the community hope.

“These are things that it would have been incredibly beneficial to the LGBTQ+ community to have been codified into law because that offers a lot more protection,” Bennett-Spears said. “So that definitely, at least puts a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Respect for Marriage Act now moves on to the U.S. Senate where it is unclear if it will pass.