FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With continued rain in the forecast, this could be just what the doctor ordered for some farmers in Northwest Arkansas.

Kelvin Hayes, executive director of Cobblestone Farms in Fayetteville says he’s thankful for the recent rain but that’s not the only factor he and his team rely on to continue an important mission.

“We partner very closely with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank,” Hayes said. “Also many other pantries and programs to get fresh, nutrient-dense foods to our neighbors in need.”

The demand for a cure in hunger relief doesn’t slow, even though the rain sometimes can.

“This year we will probably distribute 30,000 pounds of food,” Hayes said. “We’re hoping to get up closer to 100,000 pounds of food.”

It’s safe to say any rain is welcome in the next few days.