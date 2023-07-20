These mini-concerts will give our customers a chance to enjoy a diverse group of musicians in an intimate setting.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — McDonald’s restaurants in Green Country, Northwest Arkansas, and the River Valley will offer more than burgers and fries this summer.

According to the press release, select locations will add music to their menus when McDonald’s and KUAF-FM kick off their Lunch Hour Summer Concert Series. The free concert series will begin next Friday, July 28, and will continue through mid-September.

The concert series will connect customers through a celebration of culture and community, featuring “up close and personal” musical performances in the style of NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts with a variety of local, regional, and national musicians and genres.



The press release states that the artists will perform in PlayPlaces beginning at noon at each event to be followed by a meet and greet and Q&A for attendees. All concerts will be recorded and aired on KUAF-FM, the public radio station and NPR affiliate in Northwest Arkansas.

Here is a full list of concert dates and artists:

Date & Time Artist Location Friday, July 28, 12-2 p.m. Steph Simon 1441 N. Peoria Ave, Tulsa 74104 Friday, August 4, 12-2 p.m. Joe West 140 N Shawnee, Muskogee 74410 Friday, August 18, 12-2 p.m. Tylo May 8311 Rogers Ave Fort Smith 72093 Friday, Sept 1, 12-2 p.m. Dazz and Brie 578 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville 72703 Saturday, Sept. 16 Lunch all-day mini-fest featuring:

Old Man Saxon with special guests Pura Coco, Eddie Canyon, Joe West, Steph Simon, and Tylo May 704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville 72701 Lunch Hour Summer Concert Series

“The KUAF and McDonald’s Lunch Hour Summer Concert Series is just one of the many local initiatives that local McDonald’s support to feed and foster the communities where we live, work, and play,” states Michael Hadley, McDonald’s Owner/Operator in Fort Smith, and President of the Green Country McDonald’s Association. “We’re proud to amplify this diverse group of musicians’ collective voices and provide a familiar and welcoming venue where everyone can connect over a meal and music.”

Admission to the concert series is free but seating is limited, and reservations are required for each event. Reservations may be made online at kuaf.com\summerconcerts.