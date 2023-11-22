FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas nonprofit that helps refugees resettle is seeing more come to the area this holiday season and they are in urgent need of donations.

Canopy NWA, a nonprofit in Fayetteville needs hygiene products, winter hats, furniture and so much more to help them rebuild the lives of newcomers.

Mursal Shirzad is a case manager for the Canopy NWA. “My goal and my mission is to advocate for refugees and to be their voice,” Shirzad said.

Before she found her way to the United States, she was fleeing from Afghanistan to escape life under the rule of the Taliban in Aug. 2021, leaving some of her family behind.

“At the beginning it was very difficult because it was just me and my brother. And all responsibility was on me because my brother was young and he also [had to] go to school,” Shirzad said.

Since the start of November, Canopy NWA has welcomed more than 40 people to the area.

“We’re really fortunate to see the many ways that these families who have had to flee their homes from conflicts across the world are able to resettle in northwest Arkansas,” Shirzad said.

Some come here by themselves and others are coming to be reunited with family members who came to Arkansas years before.

“It is an incredibly joyful reunion, and I’m really fortunate during this holiday season that we’re able to reunite families here in northwest Arkansas,” Joanna Krause, Executive director of Canopy NWA, said.

Krause says there’s an urgent need for donations.

“In order to make sure we can provide a warm, safe welcome for the influx of families that were coming in at a much faster pace than we expected, we’re very much in need of donations so that we can get the homes set up as quickly as possible,” Krause said.

Canopy NWA is asking for help to furnish the homes.

She says anything can make a difference.

“It is really one of the most and personally impactful things that you can do for someone who has experienced the most tragic loss to provide support so that a family can rebuild,” Krause said.