FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two best friends with Northwest Arkansas ties have seen violence in Ukraine while volunteering with Flame of Fire Ministry during separatist movements in the last decade.

Vlad Onishenko and Nickolay Varkentin have stories of driving through minefields, walking past fences with bullet holes, and people desperate for help.

They met five years ago while volunteering in Ethiopia.

When Onishenko isn’t running his auto shop in Rogers, he’s leaving his family to serve overseas.

“Lots of people are hopeless there, and when we came there to physically see their faces they ignite with joy, and almost a sense of relief,” said Onishenko.

Varkentin is an Ukrainian refugee himself. He came to the United States in 2002. He’s bought a house in Northwest Arkansas to be near his friend.

Varkentin’s been sending funds and going to help the Ukrainian people since earning his first American paycheck. Now, he runs a transportation business, driving his truck until he has enough money to go back.

Although these men don’t just supply pounds of food and drinks to refugees, they’ve been going to the front lines to help the Ukrainians still in the Eastern part of the country.

Varkentin said the Ukrainian soldiers used to only have sandals and sticks to defend themselves. Now, Onishenko said the Ukrainian military are full of untrained volunteers, and many of them have never held a gun.

Varkentin said Ukraine cannot do this themselves.

“We were never in a situation where we had to go hide in a bunker three years ago,” said Onishenko. “Now, we’re hearing stories that if you’re not in a bunker, then you’re most likely going to get shot at.”

The two men are gearing up for their next trip. They hope to fly into Poland then make their way into war-torn Ukriane.

Onishenko warns of donating to campaigns claiming they will help those in Ukraine and will not. You can help support missions like the ones Onishenko and Varkentin go on by donating on their website.