FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a bomb threat that was emailed to administration staff just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a bomb threat at 1001 W. Bulldog Blvd about a bomb threat at 10:08 am.

Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools said the school cooperated with an investigation by police and that officers were searching the perimeter of the high school. The school was put in lockdown as a precaution.

Fayetteville police officers cleared the scene just before 11 a.m.

According to the Wilbourn, the lockdown has been lifted and the school is back to normal procedures. No further information has been released.

