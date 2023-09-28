FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Office of Community Health & Research, Marshallese and Hispanic communities in Northwest Arkansas are primarily receptive to receiving COVID-19 booster shots if advised by a healthcare provider.

According to a release, the COVID-19 pandemic had affected Marshallese and Hispanic communities in Northwest Arkansas at such a high rate that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visited the area in the summer of 2020 to investigate the causes of infection among those populations and barriers to safe quarantine. During the peak of the pandemic, the Marshallese and Hispanic populations made up 64% of local COVID-19 cases, while only accounting for about 20% of the region’s population. According to data from the National Institutes of Health, Marshallese populations also suffered a death rate due to COVID-19 of about 93 times higher than Caucasians.

According to both CDC- and NIH-funded research, the Marshallese and Hispanic community members experienced several barriers to vaccination, including language, access to vaccine sites, and limited transportation. The release states that the lack of access to vaccine sites prompted UAMS Office of Community Health & Research and local organizations to host culturally appropriate vaccine events with bilingual community health workers (CHWs) at various community locations — such as churches, community centers, and job sites — where participants felt more comfortable. Study participants said they would get booster shots yearly, as they do for the flu, if healthcare providers recommended it.

“Just like the flu shot, in years to come, if COVID vaccinations are available yearly, then I’ll take it to better protect ourselves,” one participant stated. Participants also reported they would prefer to receive booster shots at community locations where vaccine events had been held previously and with familiar CHWs who provided culturally appropriate vaccine information and guidance. “I [will] go there and get [a vaccine] again because I felt really comfortable as if I were at home,” one participant explained. “I was at ease.”

“Currently, about 11% of Arkansas’ population has received an updated booster shot, so it’s important to continue to build trust with members of the Marshallese and Hispanic communities. Building trust reduces fear and encourages vaccination, but also highlights the importance of community engagement to address the gaps in health care access.” Rachel Purvis, an assistant professor in the Office of Community Health & Research

UAMS Community Health & Research offers free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, and boosters at mobile health events throughout Northwest Arkansas. For more information or to view the schedule of upcoming mobile health events, visit here. The study, Factors Associated with Marshallese and Hispanic Adults’ Willingness to Receive a COVID-19 Booster Dose, was published by SageJournals.