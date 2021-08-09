Mask Status for Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Numerous schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are discussing mask mandates for the 2021-22 school year.
The lists below outlines the current mask status for schools in the area:
Northwest Arkansas
- Fayetteville School District- students are required to wear masks for the upcoming school year. You can find more details on the decision here.
- Huntsville School District- parents and faculty are asked to complete a survey on whether or not to implement a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.
- Bentonville School District- the School Board will meet on Wednesday, August 11 to discuss the school’s current stance on face coverings. People can voice their opinions during the meeting. You can find a link to sign up here.
River Valley
- Fort Smith School District- the school board has authorized Dr. Terry Morawski, Superintendent of Schools, to implement a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.