Mask Status for Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Schools

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Numerous schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are discussing mask mandates for the 2021-22 school year.

The lists below outlines the current mask status for schools in the area:

Northwest Arkansas

Fayetteville School District- students are required to wear masks for the upcoming school year. You can find more details on the decision here.

Huntsville School District- parents and faculty are asked to complete a survey on whether or not to implement a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

Bentonville School District- the School Board will meet on Wednesday, August 11 to discuss the school’s current stance on face coverings. People can voice their opinions during the meeting. You can find a link to sign up here.

River Valley