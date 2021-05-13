May is Mental Health Awareness Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — On a daily basis, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. Each year, Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health and increase support for individuals and their families.

Licensed Therapist Sierra Hillsman joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to discuss the impact of mental health and how impacts everyone alike.

“It gives us the opportunity to be able to identify our presenting concerns when it comes to our mental and emotional wellness. This is the opportunity to be able to take the focus not only on our physical health but also finding ways to create some intersectionality with that”. said Hillsman

Hillsman also touched on how to redefine your work-life balance after more than a year of working from home COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and recourses on mental health, click here.