LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Miss America competition will get started this month, and Miss Arkansas is looking to take home the crown.

Miss Arkansas Cori Keller joined KARK 4 Today to talk about the preparations for the upcoming competition in Orlando, Florida. As of now, Keller said she is preparing wardrobe, exercising and getting rest ahead of the competition.

Keller is a Stuttgart native and graduate of Arkansas State University. She won the Miss Arkansas title in 2023, succeeding Ebony Mitchell.

After being crowned, Keller said her focus was to feed the future and fight for food access across the Natural State.

Keller also shared good news that her father will be able to see her compete in the Miss America competition. He was unable to be with her during the Miss Arkansas competition due to medical issues.

The competition will be Jan. 6-14 and can be streamed on MissAmerica.org and YouTube.