ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A HUD-funded program is offering money for home repairs to low-income homeowners in Rogers.

Rogers had a decrease in applications for the program during the pandemic. City officials are encouraging residents to apply.

“We want to keep the families, the individuals that are in these homes, we want to keep them safe, we want to keep them warm…for their wellbeing,” said Rogers Public Relations Manager Peter Masonis.

Aracely Lopez, a Rogers homeowner, said the program helped fund a new A/C unit.

“It was a big blessing for us we can get A/C asap… and it was totally different for us,” Lopez said.

If you want to see if you qualify you can head to Rogers City Hall or call 479-621-1117