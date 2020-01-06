Monticello man killed in Union County crash

by: Jonathan Freeman

STRONG, Ar. (KTVE) — A crash involving two vehicles and a bicycle has claimed the life of a Monticello man.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on Friday, January 3 at approximately 6:45 PM on Highway 82 in Strong, Arkansas.

State Police say 43-year-old Jason Williams was riding a bicycle along Highway 82 facing oncoming traffic when Williams struck the front of a 2005 Honda Accord.

Williams was thrown off of the bike and struck the windshield of the Honda before landing in the road. Police then say a 2018 Ford Edge struck Williams while he was laying the road.

Neither driver of the two vehicles were injured, but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

