FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mount Sequoyah Center Inc. received a $10,000 grant for veterans and their families to increase access to creative expression through community engagement.

The Creative Forces Community Engagement grant will help the Nourishing Our Veterans In Creative Expression or CAFÉ NOVICE program at Mount Sequoyah Center.

The program “will provide an intensive two-week residency training session to veterans” starting fall 2022, November 7-21 at the Mount Sequoyah Center, according to a Mount Sequoyah Center news release.

“The CAFÉ NOVICE program will teach veterans life skills through the acquisition of proper culinary technique and preparations, and it will give them increased confidence and an outlet for creativity by turning their food into art and perhaps a new vocation through plating, writing and photography,” said Rebecca Liles, the COO of Mount Sequoyah.

The Creative Forces focus on improving the well-being of the service members and veterans who have experienced trauma. The program also focuses on helping the families and caregivers of these populations.

“It is inspiring to see how arts programming is being utilized by Mount Sequoyah Center Inc. to support and promote healing for our nation’s military, veterans, and all those who care for them,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Engagement with the arts— the act of doing, seeing, creating, teaching—is crucial to living healthy and artful lives.”

Applications to the program will open on July 10.

The Mount Sequoyah Center is one of 26 centers that received this grant.

According to a news release sent by the Mount Sequoyah Center, the Creative Forces Community Engagement Grants are connected to the National Endowment for the Arts’ Creative Forces and are partnered with the Mid-America Arts Alliance.

For more information on other projects included in this grant announcement, as well as resources for arts engagement with military-connected populations, visit here.