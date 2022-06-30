ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Daisy National BB Gun Championship is back after a two-year hiatus. Young competitors from across the U.S. compete for the number one spot using the most-accurate 5-meter air rifles in the world, according to a press release.

For the competitors, aged 8-15, to compete they must pass a 10-hour Daisy shooting and safety curriculum. Competitors must place in the top three spots in their state championship to attend. The competitors are equipped with a Daisy Model 499B Champion Model.

Not only do they have to pass the shooting and safety curriculum, but gun safety can make or break the competitor’s final scores.

“[Gun safety] makes up 20% of their grade,” said Lawrence Taylor with Daisy, “so them knowing gun safety how things work with a gun and a firearm is extremely important to their final score.”

The 55th annual Daisy National BB Gun Championship competition has the competitors shoot in four different positions at a five-meter range. The young competitors compete individually and in team matches.