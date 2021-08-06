National Root Beer Float Day

The classic beverage creates a creamy treat loved by generations!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA / KFTA) — It’s time to get out the vanilla ice cream in an ice-cold mug of frothy root beer! Friday, August 6, is ‘National Root Beer Float Day’! Thanks to our friends at A & W, the KNWA Today team got in on the fun by creating their own root beer floats.

According to the National Day Calendar, Also known as the “Black Cow,” the root beer float got its start in Colorado in a mining camp. Frank J. Wisner of Cripple Creek, Colorado, gets the credit for inventing the “Black Cow” way back in August of 1893.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalRootBeerFloatDay

Gather up some root beer and ice cream and mix up the perfect root beer float. Enjoy a root beer float over lunch or dinner at your favorite restaurant.  Use #RootBeerFloatDay to post on social media and spread the word.

