ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The groundbreaking ceremony of a new Samaritan Community Center in southeast Rogers will help expand current services provided, according to the director.

The new building will be forty-thousand square feet on a three-acre farm. It is a $16.6 million project and 75 percent of the funds have been raised, according to a news release.

“We’re super excited because it’s going to include an expanded dental clinic,” said Director of SCC Debbie Ritter. “We operate the only full-service charitable dental clinic in northwest Arkansas. And we’re going to be tripling the size of our current facility.”

Donations for the new facility can be made on the SCC website.

Samaritan Community Center has been a nonprofit since 2002. The SCC’s mission is to serve the hurting and hungry of northwest Arkansas with dignity and compassion. In 2021, the Samaritan Market food pantry provided food to 96,690 individuals and families, according to the website. The SCC has provided the SnackPacks for Kids program and distributed 179,323 SnackPacks to local children struggling with food insecurity.