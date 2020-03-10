North Arkansas fire department involved in accident

MARION, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Four Arkansas firefighters were hospitalized after an accident on Interstate 55 near Marion on Monday.

The Marion Fire Department was clearing the scene of an unrelated accident at the 24-mile marker of Interstate 55 when the department was “involved in an accident with a semi truck.”

According to a Facebook post, four fire department personnel were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. As of 3 a.m. on Tuesday, three of the individuals had been released from the hospital and one remained for further testing.





