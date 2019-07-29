Northwest Arkansas schools prepare for student safety in upcoming year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With the school year coming up, safety is on everyone’s mind. Each school district has its own philosophy in patrolling campus grounds.

Sheriff Tim Helder of Washington County said he has a positive outlook going into the year. Last year, he was a member of a school safety task force appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. His goal with the group was to increase the number of trained, armed individuals in school zones.

“It was very simply broken down in my mind that we needed an increased presence,” Helder said. “To fight a bad guy, you’ve gotta have a good guy or more than one good guy.”

Helder said several initiatives came from the task force’s meetings, including school safety officer training, a focus on mental health and an increase in communication between school districts to local police and fire departments. He said school districts now have the ability to create their own police departments, and five districts have been approved to do so in the upcoming year, including Fort Smith.

The Springdale School District has 18 school resource officers (SROs) that go between all 30 schools (31 if Pre-K is included). Rick Schaeffer, the district’s communication director, said some of the elementary schools’ entryways were changed so visitors must pass through the main office for an added security measure. He said the district made a concerted effort to increase safety measures after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

“We want every person in Springdale to believe that their kids will never be at a safer place than Springdale schools,” Schaeffer said.

The Fayetteville School District has only a handful of SROs, but protection is supplemented by city police officers. Sgt. Tony Murphy said the consistency of the SROs ensures safety for students and faculty.

“They rarely leave the school that they’re assigned to unless they’re going to another school,” Murphy said. “So, they do their best, and that’s what our officers are out there doing.”

Murphy said common ways parents and visitors can do their part in increasing school-zone safety is to avoid texting and driving, don’t speed and don’t pass a school bus when its stop sign is out.

Helder said Northwest Arkansas schools are actively focusing on school safety.

“It’ll be interesting to see how all schools transform their thought process when it comes to security on campus and protecting children, faculty and people visiting the campuses,” Helder said.