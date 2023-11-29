SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Student resource officer and teacher Corporal John Scott is November’s Golden Apple winner! Cpl. Scott works out of Springdale High School.

The Golden Apple Award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Scott was nominated for his role in keeping students safe, but also making students feel like they have a friend and role model within the school. His nominations read in part:

“Corporal Scott makes better happen at Springdale by not only being an SRO, but being an amazing teacher in and out of The Law and Public Safety academy. He shows up everyday for his school and makes sure everything and everyone around him is safe. He is a very genuine person who cares, respects, encourages, and leads you to do amazing things. He is my favorite teacher cop and I look up to Scott so much. He is always on the back of my mind when I speak about safety “keep your head on a swivel and know your exits”. I will forever thank Corporal Scott for everything he has done for me and this school. I know his retirement is coming and I really hope he wins this award so he can know the impact he has done.”

“Officer Scott is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. He makes all of his students feel welcome and like a family. His jokes always brighten my day. And plus his birthday is this month! He definitely deserves this award.”

“He’s the officer of my school and also my law enforcement teacher. I really enjoy his class, he makes us laugh, he really cares about his students. He’s just a really caring and helpful Teacher/officer.”

“Officer Scott is one of the nicest people ever. He’s our law enforcement teacher here in the law and public safety academy. He takes on the responsibility of being the SRO and being our law enforcement teacher. He makes sure that we are safe and we he makes learning about law enforcement fun.”

“Cpl. Scott is a teacher/officer who loves his students. He makes sure they have a couple of laughs before/during/after class. He’s very protective not just to his law enforcement students, but to everyone in this school.”‘

“He makes sure that everyone is ok. I walk into school one day and looked different so he asks if I am ok. He has a difficult job, being an SRO and Law Enforcement Teacher, but still manages to keep a smile on his face and make everything enjoyable.”

“I love Officer Scott so much! He is our resource officer but he also is my law enforcement teacher! He’s like batman! He makes school and class so much better and much more enjoyable. He loves Springdale so much and you can tell! He truly is a hero to our school!”

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards or view past ones, you can fill out the form by clicking here.