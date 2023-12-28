FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With just a few days left until the new year, several new laws like Act 659, also known as the “Protect Arkansas Act”, a law aiming to change sentencing, parole, and bail bond process.

“It hurts my heart that so many people are going to be left in the dark,” said Amber Lance, a Bail Bonds Agent with Bail Bonds Financing.

This was the first thought of Lance after hearing about Act 659. Act 659 will increase restrictions on defendants, and bail bonds companies and create a public bail bond system.

“It will change my career due to the fact we won’t be able to write as many bonds, and that will change me,” said Lance.

Currently, the process allows bondsmen to collect bail with more flexibility, like offering payment plans to defendants among other things. But after January 1, companies like Lance’s are required to collect ten percent of the bond upfront. A process Lance says she’s concerned will impact many middle and low-income families.

“It will create lots of jobs and wages, putting a financial strain on families and their children,” said Lance.

Along with those who might be in jail struggling with mental health, Lance says she’s concerned it will only make jail overcrowding worse.

“There are already people sleeping on the floor at the county jails and that’s very unfortunate,” said Lance.

“If we have to build 10,000 more beds to keep bad people that are harming, you know, law abiders, then we’ll be until the house we’ll build 10,000 beds,” said Sen. Bart Hester of District 33, in support of the Arkansas Law.

He says the act will also bring in a system to list inmates and the crimes they committed. Ultimately, Hester says it will help the state achieve a key goal.

“At the end of the day, our primary goal is to protect the people of Arkansas,” said Sen. Hester.