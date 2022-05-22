SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas residents gathered to celebrate and learn more about Asian American and Pacific Islander Month on Sunday.

Washington County Historical Society sponsored the event in Springdale. Four women from different cultures shared more about what’s like living in Northwest Arkansas as an immigrant.

Cathy Lou represented the Chinese Association of NWA. She said she and her group share with the community all about Chinese culture. Lou said she loves sharing about her culture’s New Year celebrations.

“New Year’s celebration with line dancing, dragon dance for new year we normally just go out and have a dumpling and a family get together,” Lou said.

Nadhini Varadaraji with the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation shared about Indian culture and their different dances. The other panelists included Melisa Laelan with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Yang Luo-Branch with the Arkansas Association of Asian Businesses.

The panel discussed cultural competency, what’s like raising children in different cultures and the challenges panelists in NWA are facing.