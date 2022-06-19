SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans celebrated Juneteenth Sunday, a year after it became a federal holiday.

Freedom was at the heart of Sunday’s celebration. Co-Leader of Community Cohesion Project Kerlee Nicolas explained what Juneteenth means to him.

“Juneteenth to me is a second independence day in the U.S. where all people are free,” Nicolas said.

The holiday marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

“Black history is American history, the emancipation of enslaved Black people at Juneteenth is really the freedom of this country and everyone in this country,” Nicolas said.

Hundreds attended the festival in Springdale. The event included musical performances, vendors and food. The chair of the NWA Juneteenth Committee said the event was a time for the whole community to take part in the celebration.

“Juneteenth is all about the celebration of freedom and the freeing of the slaves,” Williams said. “This is an opportunity for us as a collective community and our culture to come together to celebrate,” Williams said.

The Freedom Festival was a collaboration of multiple organizations including the Community Cohesion Project, Music Moves, INTERFORM and the University of Arkansas.