FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands gathered in Fayetteville Saturday to celebrate NWA Pride.

The day was full of festivities and the big parade. Stephanie White attended Saturday’s event and said she loved to see all the different people participating in the events.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see people who are normally just scared to branch out and dare I say show their colors,” White said.

White said she’s attended many NWA Pride events over the years and said it’s cool to see how the events have grown.

“Before there were no vendors and just a couple people here and there but now there’s so much going on and I’m kind of people watching right now,” White said.

It was Faren Williams first time attending pride. She said it’s the first time she’s been around a lot of people that are like her.

“Where I go to school its mostly like straight people and there’s not a lot of supporting people at that school so its great to be in a place that there’s so much support from people like you,” Williams said.