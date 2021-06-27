NWA community honors fallen Pea Ridge Police officer with procession

Officer Kevin Apple died in line of duty Saturday

Supporters gather on Sunday, June 27 in honor of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Law enforcement and people from across Northwest Arkansas gathered in Bentonville early Sunday morning for a procession in honor of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Officer Kevin Apple was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement.

Officer Apple was killed on duty Saturday, June 26 in Pea Ridge.

Officer Apple and fellow Officer Brian Stamps were trying to stop a car being chased by Rogers Police at a gas station in Pea Ridge. The car hit the officers’ patrol car, then tried to get away. That’s when the driver hit Officer Apple.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith says two people have been arrested and are facing multiple charges related to the incident.

Sunday morning, supporters stood by as his body was taken from the Benton County Coroner’s office to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

Law enforcement from across NWA participate in a procession in honor of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

KNWA & FOX24 will continue to follow this story as it develops. We’ll have more tonight on KNWA News at 5:00 and 10:00 p.m. and FOX24 News at 9:00.

