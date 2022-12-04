ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The holiday season for many is all about coming together; that is precisely what the Bentonville community did tonight for a local nonprofit.

“About 90% of our funding comes from people and so people that give $10 a month, people that give much more,” Becky Shaffer said.

Becky Shaffer is the co-founder of the non-profit organization Saving Grace NWA.

“Saving Grace was founded in 2009. We realized that there was a great need for children that were transitioning out of foster care,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said her passion to help others stemmed from her own experiences.

“I went through a really violently abusive situation, serious neglect, and when I went to the children’s home I thrived; there was consistency and love and a lot of support,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer says so far her organization can only house up to 12 people at a time but receives more than 150 applicants a year.

“Our goal is $6 million to be able to do everything to build and serve 50 girls on this property,” Shaffer said. “We need to get these girls off the streets.”

Shaffer says some of the renovations are already in process on one of the new homes.

“We knew we had a responsibility to grow, we had a responsibility not only to the girls but also to this community, our supporters,” Shaffer said.

At the 1st Annual Rogers Winter Marker with Santa, every family that paid to take a picture with Santa, those dollars were donated towards Saving Grace NWA.