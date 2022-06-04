SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans gathered on Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘Wear Orange’ movement to stop gun violence.

Moms Demand Action put on the event to call for gun violence prevention. Community members and lawmakers gathered in Springdale to show their support.

The event comes in the wake of multiple recent mass shootings in the United States. Moms Demand Action volunteer Ellen Weintraut said Saturday’s event lets people see there are others in Northwest Arkansas working for gun reform laws.

“We have to do something about the gun violence in our country and honor the people who’ve already lost their lives and the families of those people,” Weintraut said.

Gun violence survivors and lawmakers both talked at the rally about the need to take action to stop gun violence in our nation.

‘Wear Orange’ began in 2015 to honor a Chicago teenager who was killed by a stray bullet.