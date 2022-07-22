NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Cattle ranchers in Northwest Arkansas are facing multiple challenges during the drought.

Manager at Ogden Ranch Steve Bartholomew said this is one of the hardest summers in a while.

“This is the worst one we have had for several years and we’ve never had this many 100-degree days so it does affect everything, everything’s turning yellow,” Bartholomew said.

Co-owner of Schwerin Farms, Inc. Chrisie Smith said they keep an extra eye on their cattle during the heat.

“We worry about our cattle just making sure they have fresh water and shade and do our best to take care of them,” Smith said.

One of the biggest concerns for ranchers during the drought is the supply of hay bales.

“We’re about 1,500 bales of hay short right now, we usually feed about 2,500 a year so we of course just have about a thousand, so were worried about the moisture coming in time to get our second crop,” Bartholomew said.

Bartholomew said not having enough hay can have a trickle-down effect.

“Less grass, the cows are under more stress so your calf crop doesn’t do quite as well and when you take them into the market they’re not as big,” Bartholomew said.

Smith said they haven’t been able to get any new cattle this summer because of the drought conditions.

“The numbers will just stay lower that we won’t buy them back because typically we buy about 15/20 head a week and right now we’re just not buying them,” Smith said.