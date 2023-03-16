Sageway Behavioral Health is rebranding to Inner Circle Autism Network, according to a press release.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas Applied Behavior Analysis therapy provider will undergo a rebrand. SageWay Behavioral Health is rebranding to Inner Circle Autism Network, according to a press release.

“I am so excited for our new brand identity as it inspires a real connection to our mission to provide every child, family and employee with a future of opportunity, achievement and belonging,” said Chief Operating Officer, Christina Thornton, BCBA.

The new name, Inner Circle Autism Network, shows how the company helps individuals with treatment plans that address the unique needs of each client, according to a press release.

“Our team is committed to delivering exceptional care and support to guarantee that every child reaches their full potential, and we are confident our new brand reflects that commitment,” Thornton said.

Inner Circle’s comprehensive services include ABA therapy, an evidence-based practice to teach

new skills such as language, communication, and social skills, to children with autism, according to the press release. Speech therapy is also offered as a concurrent service to ABA therapy, allowing specialists to create complementing treatment plans, maximizing a child’s progress.

More information about the services and locations can be found on the website.