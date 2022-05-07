ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in recovery, law enforcement and community members joined together Saturday to stop the stigma surrounding those with a substance use disorder.

Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives or P.E.A.R.L, nonprofit supporting individuals recovering from substance abuse, put on a community kickball event to raise awareness of the need to help those struggling with substance use.

Executive Director Ashley LaHue said it’s important for there to be a community to support people in recovery.

“Having a substance use disorder isn’t a moral problem, it’s not people that are bad or immoral trying to be good, it’s sick people trying to get well,” LaHue said.

P.E.A.R.L. provides assistance and support to those on the path of recovery.

“If you’re struggling don’t struggle in silence, and P.E.A.R.L. is a recovery community organization so you can come out and get involved and get connected to a community of people,” LaHue said.

Kyle Brewer is a peer specialist program manager for the Association for Addiction Professionals. He said it’s important to bridge the gap between those in law enforcement and those in recovery.

“People in recovery and law enforcement team together can really make a big difference in our community,” Brewer said.

LaHue and Brewer said it was great to see lots of people come out and participate in the kickball event. If you are in need of recovery services, you can contact P.E.A.R.L here.