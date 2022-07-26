NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Surgical technology students of Northwest Arkansas Technical Institute will be able to transfer to North Arkansas College with a new memorandum signed between the two schools.

The agreement ensures the transfer of credits and prior coursework for associate degrees in surgical technology from NWTI to North Arkansas College.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students,” said NWTI Vice President of Instruction Robin Eason, “We are thrilled to offer our students another pathway to continue their education.”

A new policy from the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting requires an associate’s degree in surgical technology.

Students will be able to take online courses of general education and can be dually enrolled and take courses online and can earn their associate’s degree in surgical technology with the agreement.

“It’s not about North Ark, it’s not about NWT it’s about these kids that have an opportunity now to do stuff without ever having to leave home,” Massengale said.

Since 1975, NWTI has provided educational programs to serve the training and retraining needs of students who want to improve their knowledge and skills in the workplace.