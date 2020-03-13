Oaklawn to race without spectators this weekend

HOT SPRINGS, AR – APRIL 14: Horses round the first turn during Race #3 at Oaklawn Park during the Racing Festival of The South on April 14, 2012 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort has decided to run all races this weekend, March 13-15, without onsite spectators in light of the coronavirus, the racetrack announced on Thursday.

Customers who purchased tickets for these dates will receive a full refund by visiting the venue in Hot Springs or calling the Reserved Seats Office, starting on the next live racing date.

“As this is a constantly evolving situation, Oaklawn will work closely with government officials and relevant health authorities in assessing when it will reopen the racing side to onsite spectators,” Oaklawn said in a statement.

The staff will “continue to meet or exceed” the cleaning protocols set by the CDC and state/local health officials. Oaklawn says it added increased access to hand-sanitizing stations and “more frequent cleaning and disinfecting activities” at its casino, which it said remains open as of Thursday.

For additional details and ongoing updates, visit oaklawn.com.

