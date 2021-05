FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gas & Electric says it has restored power to all customers who can take power following Monday’s severe weather and tornadoes in Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Customers still without power are urged to call 800-272-9595 to report their outage, even those that previously reported their outage.

Nearly 950 crew members and support personnel repaired extensive damage and replaced 216 poles, 68 crossarms and 24 transformers.