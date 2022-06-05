FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Town Center hosted a ‘Community Health and Human Services Fair’ with free door prizes to free health screenings.

Representatives of the Department of Workforce Services helped attendees with career services. Personal trainers, physical therapists and yoga instructors introduced themselves to residents so that they can better their health.

Coordinators aim to host similar events two or three times annually.

“One-stop shop is my intention for our community,” said Monique Jones with St. James Missionary Baptist Church. “So that way we take away those barriers of having to travel around to different vendors to find out information.”