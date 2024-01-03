BENTON COUNTY, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeing several investigations involving communication on the Roblox platform according to a post they made on Facebook.

Roblox is an online gaming platform where millions of people gather to imagine, create, and share experiences in 3D worlds.

Recently, 10-year-old Zoe Warden fell victim to a scam on the gaming platform where she was offered Robucks (which allows you to purchase upgrades for your avatar or buy special abilities in experiences) in exchange for her password.

‘It’s very fun because you get to play games you never played before,” Warden said.

But she didn’t expect to see all of her pets missing when she logged back in.

“I was sad because I had worked on gaining those pets for a while,” Warden said.

Her mother, Lensa Odima-Warden, says this was a good learning experience.

“Even for us, because you can still tell them and you know, coach them and give them all these things and then they turn around and they find an offer that’s really, I guess, too good to refuse. And so, they might waiver, but just as long as you’re vigilant as parents,” Odima-Warden said.

She talks with her kids about internet safety, limits screen time, and supervises them while playing.

Her kids know not to give out personal information such as their address, phone number, credit card information, or social security number. She says her kids are not allowed to play certain games that are too scary or not age-appropriate such as Among Us.

“I think it’s one of those games that, you know, if they’re older and they’re mature, that’s fine. If they’re not older and they’re not mature, then it may not be something that they need to be playing,” Odima-Warden said.

She continues saying a lot of these games desensitize children to real-life consequences, and so “we just try to balance where they’re not missing out on something, but also making sure that they’re being safe and that they’re being protected as well.”

Odima-Warden says she tries to familiarize herself with all the games her kids play. And if she doesn’t get a chance to, they will not play it until she does.

Another mother, Chanell Seltz, says Roblox was a major concern for her kids’ safety.

“About three or four years ago, my kids used to play Roblox, and random people would contact them and say terrible, derogatory things,” Seltz said.

After that experience, she cut them off from playing the game until this year.

Seltz says, “I felt like the older girls were at an age that I felt more comfortable with them playing.”

Seltz’s kids play in common areas of the house so that she and her husband can hear them playing and know who they are talking to online.

“Don’t just assume that they’ll know how to handle those uncomfortable situations. Make sure you know you’re very vocal in speaking with them about the dangers of being online and about dangerous people who are online so that they’re aware,” Seltz said.

Seltz says because people have ill intentions on the internet, she doesn’t allow her kids to have social media.

“We know the dangers of social media and what it could do to their self-esteem, especially since we have five girls and in addition to that, I’ve heard so, so, so many stories from my friends who live here in Northwest Arkansas about just sex trafficking and all of that,” she said.

She says it’s easier for her kids to wait until they are adults.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department is also a parent of 2 kids and he says he has parental controls for his kids and limits screen time.

“Let’s say that you only want your child on the Internet for 30 minutes a day. You can put that into this parental control app and it will shut down your child’s Internet,” Murphy said.

Murphy says since kids are on the internet or online gaming, parents should teach them some rules.

“I think first and foremost is to teach our children to be responsible while online that there are predators online to keep their personal information to themselves and personal information,” Murphy said.

He says his kids play on the Xbox gaming system and they speak with people overseas all the time.

“We’ve had those talks about dealing with individuals on the Internet and that those individuals may not be who they say they are and they may not be a ten-year-old boy or whatever, it could be an adult trying to entice them,” he said.

Murphy says it’s important to have those talks with them but not scare them.

“They need to be aware of the dangers out there and that there are predators out there, that we don’t live in a perfect world and there are people that will take advantage of our children,” he said.

He also says parents should learn as much as they can about the internet to keep their children safe and to teach them about cyberbullying.

“Whether they are cyberbullying or being cyberbullied that is definitely a thing that can occur. And they need to avoid that and not be that kid,” he said.