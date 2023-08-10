ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans and their survivors have more time to file their PACT Act claims due to technical issues.

The Military Times reported that high interest in applications has caused technical difficulties and prolonged call times. A Veterans Affairs spokesman told the publication that “about 18% of individuals who submitted their intent to file received a website error message on Aug. 8.”

“Due to high volume, some Veterans have received error messages when submitting their intent to file PACT Act claims. If you received one of these messages, don’t worry! We have logged your intent to file and saved your effective date for benefits,” a news release from the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks stated.

Veterans and their survivors can file or submit an intent to file by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, August 14, 2023, and may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.