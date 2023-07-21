PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile with special needs.

According to a Facebook post made by the Pea Ridge Police Department, the 16-year-old was last seen on It’ll Do road at 7.30 a.m. on July 21, 2023.

Photo Courtesy – Pea Ridge Police Department

The 16-year-old has short brown hair and is approximately 5 ft. 01 in. tall and weighs 108 lbs. She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with a ‘Yellowstone’ image.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact Pea Ridge police at (479) 451-8220.