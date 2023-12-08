UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Students living in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on the University of Arkansas campus must leave their house at the end of the fall semester.

That’s according to a letter sent to the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter president from the University Office of Student Accountability.

According to the University’s 2023-2024 calendar, final exams end on Dec. 15 and winter commencement is on Dec. 16.

The letter also said the fraternity is eligible for reinstatement beginning Dec. 13, 2024 upon completion of all sanctions listed in the letter. The earliest it could be back in its house is August of 2025.

This is all a result of the fraternity coming under investigation after a video depicting an initiation ritual that included hazing started spreading on social media.

The letter said the Office of Student Accountability received a report from an anonymous source alleging that on April 6th, 2023, Pi Kappa Alpha hosted an initiation ritual at the fraternity’s house located on Arkansas Avenue.

The letter said the video showed, “members hitting initiates with a wooden paddle while onlookers observed, yelled and videoed the interaction.”

The Office of Student Accountability then conducted an investigation and found the fraternity violated the hazing and endangerment clauses of the Code of Student life.

As a result, the University is revoking its status as a Registered Student Organization for one year.

The organization will be removed from the Pi Kappa Alpha house through the end of the 2025 spring semester. However, the organization may return to the house in the fall of 2025 if all conditions of reinstatement have been met.

The fraternity has to pay a $1,500 conduct assessment payment. It also has to meet with the Dean of Students by February 19, 2024, to outline the conditions for reinstatement.

Once the organization is reinstated, it will be placed on Conduct Probation for one year.

We have reached out to the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity headquarters and we are still waiting to hear back.

Read the full letter sent from the Office of Student Accountability below.