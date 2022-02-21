FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The potential for flash floods overnight and into tomorrow has local fire departments on high alert.

The Fayetteville and Johnson fire departments have their flotation devices packed and rescue boats gassed up ahead of the possible flash flooding. They’re hoping people play it safe out on the roads.



“We know that we have an adequate amount of water and rain on the way, so once we have that in our forecast, we know to actually prepare everything,” said Chance Wright the Johnson fire chief.



Firefighters in Fayetteville and Johnson are watching the radar. Landon Hutchens with the Fayetteville Fire Department said their swift water gear makes rescues much smoother.



“If we can use a boat, even if we don’t want to use the motor, we could just float it then we would rather do that because it’s safer for us to use a rope system and a boat then it will be walking through some heavy water or a deep water,” said Hutchens.

The Johnson Fire Department is keeping a close eye on the city’s low water bridges.

Chief wright also said the downhill exits on their stretch of I-49 create a “Bermuda triangle” of car accidents. He said his team is getting mentally prepared as they play the waiting game ahead of tonight’s storm. He said that anytime it rains they see more car accidents.

The response time for any rescue team is slower when there is severe weather. Another issue slowing the stations’ response time could be the pandemic.

“So COVID-19 has played a big role in keeping quality staffing available,” said Chief Wright.

Hutchens said to not drive over any road with water on it, that there is always another route.

The Fayetteville and Johnson Fire Departments said to pay attention to roads that are blocked off. They often see drivers go around the barriers and end up in trouble.