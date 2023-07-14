ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Thousands of Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents are experiencing power outages after severe storms came through the area early Friday morning. According to the website PowerOutages.us, the bulk of the outages in the region – which exceeded over 20,000 in the early morning hours – were reported in the River Valley. Power has since been restored to thousands of residents.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, here are the current outages as reported by PowerOutages.us by county:

Sebastian County: 9,236

Benton County: 2,841

Washington County: 639

Scott County: 92

Yell County: 230

Crawford County: 204

Franklin County: 99

Madison County: 75

Pope County: 60

Johnson County: 0

Newton County: 1

Logan County: 13

The above figures are subject to frequent change as outages are reported and fixed by individual providers.