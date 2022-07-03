EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An award-winning documentary following a rescued big cat from the Tiger King Park and later her cubs will premiere via Zoom on July 13. A live question and answer session will follow the premiere.

“Uncharted” is just under 30 minutes and ticket costs are set at a minimum of $15 which will go toward Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge as a donation.

In May of 2021, 68 big cats were involved in a Department of Justice confiscation at the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, according to a press release. Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge homed 10 of those cats.

“Two weeks after their arrival, Priscilla, a six-year-old tiger, gave birth to three cubs,” the press release states. “…it was amazing when Priscilla prove to be an excellent mother from the very beginning. However, within days of their birth, the Animal Care Staff noticed that something was wrong. The cubs were unable to walk with their hind legs.”

The documentary, “Uncharted,” is about the journey of Priscilla and her cubs.

“Uncharted” won the Spotlight Award in the category “A Show for a Change” at the film festival in April of 2022, according to the press release.

The live Q&A will feature President, Tanya Smith, Animal Curator, Emily McCormack, and Head Veterinarian, Dr. Kellyn Sweeley.

For more information about tickets visit their website here.